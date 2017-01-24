I wanted Mrs Ho out of my life. I wanted her to leave Trinity College. But God and your angels, shut your eyes on my vengeful plans, I never wanted Mrs Ho to be dead.

If you love smart and funny girls who tell it like it is, there’s a new girl for you to meet in A Month with April-May by Edyth Bulbring. Her name is April-May February … seriously. And her bizarre name is only the beginning of April-May’s troubles.

April-May has won a scholarship to the ultra-posh Trinity Academy, but her disastrous first day doesn’t bode well for the year to come. After being yelled at for having the wrong colour bag and too-bright socks, she is forced to sit next to the class mouth-breather and is soon engaged in a power struggle with the infuriating Mrs Ho. Isolated and unable to fit in, she finds solace and inspiration in the beautiful Sebastian and his gang, who are impressed by her rebellious attitude.

A Month With April-May

Will April-May hang on to her scholarship at the Academy? Will her father “Fluffy” ever get her school uniform back? And will Sebastian lead her into more danger than even April-May can cope with? Her story is a funny one but will pull on your heartstrings.

Author Edyth Bulbring is a South African writer whose books are so popular that they are part of the national curriculum for year 7 to 8, and this book is flavoured with the youth culture and slang of Johannesburg. Keep an eye out for the sequel 100 Days of April-May.

