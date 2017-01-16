Cool stuff from the Selectors: Thinking about trends

When selecting stock for the library it is always important to think about trends and what might be the next 'big thing', and one area that always garners interest is health and wellbeing - that elusive food/exercise/natural remedy/mindset that will provide the magic elixir of anti aging/weight loss/fitness and a long life.



Is Algae the new Kale? Turmeric latte anyone? I was unfortunate enough to read that some are suggesting beetroot, charcoal or mushroom becoming your coffee substitute! Forget nose to tail eating, now it's about root to stem.

If you have been struggling with Mindfulness then you can now rest easy with Mindset - the belief that basic abilities can be developed through hard work, a love and learning, and dare I say it - 'resilience'. Breathing is also big - not surprising given we all need to do it, but are we doing in the right way? And last but not least, Neuroslimming, giving you a "mind plan, not a meal plan".

Tiny houses are still wildly popular, at least the pictures of them in the books are, but I do wonder how many people actually bite the bullet and live in the small but perfectly formed shed in the back yard? Travel stories are still very popular and I have it on good authority that Iceland is the next big thing (and I just happen to be going there in the middle of the year!)

I expect we will see a few more books on Donald Trump this year along with his good mate Putin. There may be a few books on Fidel Castro and Cuba could become a more popular travel destination?

The craft area is dominated by a love of anything Nordic and the knitting, quilting and embroidery books are still as popular as ever. Cooking is still raw, which is ironic considering it's cooking.

Need some cheering up, then these two titles might help the optimism quotent.

