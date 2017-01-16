For Later: January 2017

My For Later shelf is now more of a For Later library but somehow the Just Ordered list comes out and every week the shelves just grow.

These titles sneaked on recently:

Thug Kitchen (subtitle could cause offence). Gwyneth Paltrow loved it. Not sure if that's a recommendation but I'm all for a bit of cursing with my cooking.

The Long Drop by Denise Mina. If Mina's other books are anything to go by this stand-alone based on a real case in 1950s Glasgow should be good. Mina won the best-dressed and best hair competition held in my head at the Wellington Writers and Readers Week way back in 2012. I've followed her ever since and she's never let me down.

England's Dreaming by Jon Savage. Will one of the ultimate books on Punk be as good as it was in 1991? Or will it just be really sad? It's fully updated and expanded so probably sad.

And there's always room for a few "Friday night flickers", good for a mindless page-through on a Friday night:

Fashion, Art and Rock 'n' Roll by Jean-Charles De Castelbajac. Worth it for his name alone.

Domino Your Guide to a Stylish Home: Discovering your personal style and creating a space you love by Jessica Romm Perez. Sigh.

City House, Country House Contemporary New Zealand Homes by John Walsh.

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation