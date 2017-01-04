New year, new you

Who do you want to be in 2017? Someone better organised/less stressed/fitter/richer/more fulfilled?

The only thing stopping you is you... or maybe it's just that you haven't found the right programme, philosophy or inspiration yet. That being the case, here are some suggestions to set you on the path of the righteous/smug.

Ditching bad habits

We've got resources to help you stop smoking, drinking, and advice on how to cope with other addictions and compulsions.

Diet and fitness

There are plenty of titles available with advice on improving your diet, or find an exercise regime that suits your lifestyle.

Or are you just keen to keep your brain fit and healthy? There are programmes and exercises for flexing your cognitive muscles.

Maybe it's just time to cope better with stress?

Money and finances

Is 2017 the year you show your mortgage who's boss? Try some titles about personal finance, budgeting, and retirement planning.

Efficiency and organisation

Whether you want some advice on how to attack household tasks more efficiently, bring some orderliness to your possessions, or advice on time management, there are heaps of titles to choose from.

Better living, everyone.

