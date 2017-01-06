Recent necrology, December 2016

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Richard Adams, 1920-2016
English novelist best known as the author of Watership Down.
-
Michele Amas, 1961-2016
Prominent Wellington actress and poet
-
E. R. Braithwaite, 1912-2016
Guyanese-born United States novelist, writer, teacher and diplomat
-
William Christopher, 1932-2016
American actor best known for playing Father Mulcahy in M*A*S*H
-
Carrie Fisher, 1956-2016
American actress, writer, producer and humorist best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars film series
-
Zsa Zsa Gabor, 1917-2016
Hungarian-American actress and socialite
-
John Glenn, 1921-2016
American aviator, engineer, astronaut and senator
-
George Michael, 1963-2016
English singer, songwriter and record producer who rose to fame as a member of Wham!
-
Russell Oberlin, 1928-2016
American countertenor who became a leading light in the early music movement
-
Debbie Reynolds, 1932-2016
American actress, singer, businesswoman, film historian and humanitarian
-
Patricia Robins, 1921-2016
Romantic novelist and former wartime ‘Filter Room’ girl who also wrote historical fiction under the pseudonym Claire Lorrimer
-
Heinrich Schiff, 1951-2016
Austrian cellist and conductor
-
Peter Vaughan, 1923-2016
English character actor