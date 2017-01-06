Recent necrology, December 2016

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Michele Amas, 1961-2016
    Prominent Wellington actress and poet
  • E. R. Braithwaite, 1912-2016
    Guyanese-born United States novelist, writer, teacher and diplomat

Cover of Watership Down Cover of After The Dance Cover of Billingsly

  • Carrie Fisher, 1956-2016
    American actress, writer, producer and humorist best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars film series
  • Zsa Zsa Gabor, 1917-2016
    Hungarian-American actress and socialite

Cover of The Princess Diarist Cover of The Hiltons Cover of George Michael

  • John Glenn, 1921-2016
    American aviator, engineer, astronaut and senator
  • George Michael, 1963-2016
    English singer, songwriter and record producer who rose to fame as a member of Wham!
  • Russell Oberlin, 1928-2016
    American countertenor who became a leading light in the early music movement

Cover of The Unsinkable Cover of Deception Cover of Triple Concerto

  • Debbie Reynolds, 1932-2016
    American actress, singer, businesswoman, film historian and humanitarian
  • Patricia Robins, 1921-2016
    Romantic novelist and former wartime ‘Filter Room’ girl who also wrote historical fiction under the pseudonym Claire Lorrimer

