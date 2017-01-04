The Gig Guide: January 2017

Planning on attending a concert, show, or gig in Christchurch? Then why not take a look at what we've got of that artist's back catalogue?
Comedy
- James Nokise 19 January
- Nina Conti 19 - 28 January
- Nothing but stand-up, with MC Urzila Carlson 19-28 January
Kids
-
Jack and the beanstalk 18 January
Music
- Legally Blonde: The Musical 26 November 2016 - 21 January 2017
- nacoa 7 January
- Albi and the wolves 9 January
- Akaroa Music Festival - Johannes Brahms 10 January
- Jon Toogood 11 & 14 January
- Fly My Pretties 12 January
- Akaroa Music Festival - Enchanted preludes: Rhapsody in Blue 13 January
- Delta Heavy 20 January
- Akaroa Music Festival - Enchanted preludes: Fiona Pears 21 January
- Jay Clarkson's Breathing Cage 22 January
- Airbourne 28 January
- Tattletale Saints 28 January
- Lizzie Braggins, Olivia Wilson and Devilish Mary and the Holy Rollers 29 January
What gigs are you looking forward to in the near future? Anything we've missed? Do let us know in the comments.