Children’s literary prizes and awards

New Zealand awards
- New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults [updated]
- LIANZA (Library and Information Association of New Zealand Aotearoa) Children and Young Adult Book Awards
- Storylines Awards
International awards
- Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award
- Hans Christian Andersen Award
- Lambda Literary Awards - LGBT Children's and Young Adults
- Mythopoeic Fantasy Award
- Stonewall Book Awards – Children’s and Young Adult
Australian awards
United Kingdom awards
- Carnegie Medal
- Children’s Laureate
- CLPE Poetry Award
- Costa Children’s Book Award (formerly the Whitbread)
- Guardian Children’s Fiction Award [updated]
- Kate Greenaway Medal
- Roald Dahl Funny Prize (ended 2013)
- Royal Society Young People’s Book Prize [updated]
United States of America awards
- Blue Ribbons - Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books
- Boston Globe-Horn Book Awards
- Coretta Scott King Award
- John Newbery Medal
- National Book Awards - Young people's literature [updated]
- Randolph Caldecott Medal
- Young Reader’s Choice Award (United States and Canada)
Canadian awards
- Awards of the Canadian Library Association
- Young Reader’s Choice Award (United States and Canada)
