2019 Linwood Youth Festival Experience (LYFE)

Linwood Youth Festival Experience (LYFEopens a new window) is on Saturday 9 March, 12-4 pm at Linwood Park. This is the 21st year of the youth-led community event in Christchurch. This event is to celebrate the culture, diversity, and talent of young people in the community.

About LYFE

The first festival was held in 1998 when local youth came together to share and celebrate what was positive in Linwood. With the support of local organisations and the Waikura/Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board, this event has been growing stronger and stronger in the past 21 years except the cancellation of the event in 2011 due to the 22nd February earthquake. It now aims to develops pride and builds strong, positive relationships between Linwood young people and community by profiling young people’s achievements and providing opportunities for them to try new things.

This event is led by youth and for youth. An experienced event coordinator work alongside a group of young people recruited in Linwood. In 2019, there are around 20 young people recruited from Linwood College, Avonside Girls High School, Bamford School and Te Waka Unua. They have met regularly to plan LYFE, while being trained with skills of leadership and event management.

LYFE in 2019

The four-hour event in 9 March 2019 is planned with a core theme of culture. The event provides a great line up of local performers, activities, food stalls and information from health, education and community information providers. This year, the following activities, performers and community information providers will be involved in the event.

Activities at LYFE:

Activities at LYFE include Load of inflatables and a huge wipeout machine!, Air brush Tattooing - Te Ora Hou, Christchurch Netball Centre, Pukeko Sport and Recreation Centre, Te Wero Gymnastics, Ngā Taonga Tākaro kī Waitaha, Strengthening Linwood Youth Trust with zorbs, Face painting, Henna tattoo, Maori arts, Have a go at DJing, and Skate Skool.

Community Information Stalls

The following organisations will set up a community information stall at the event site. They are Christchurch City Libraries, Community Law Canterbury, Youthline Central South Island, Electoral Commission, Otautahi Sports Association, Rapaki Maori Women's league, Cancer Society, Ministry of Social Development, Te Puna Oranga, White Elephant trust, Christchurch Youth Council, and He Waka Tapu.

Performers

The local groups who will perform at the event are King cass movement, Zumba Dance Fitness Classes with Mele, Blue Rinse, J316, Twin Harmony, Michael Brownlee, Evile and Pj, Devika giroti, Divya and devika, Jackson Roche, A Culture Rising, The Duso's, and Maganui Stewart and Dekaworwor Drummers

Christchurch City Libraries Stall at LYFE

The Linwood Library team will have an information stall on the LYFE site with a mobile van. They will provide library information and a few activities and games for young people there to celebrate the event.

Thanks to Tayla Reece, the 2019 LYFE coordinator, for kindly providing the information and images used on this post.

Find out more