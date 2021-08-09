233 Manchester Street both 40 and 50 years ago this month

Explore the changing décor of restaurants at 233 Manchester Street 50 and 40 years ago!

Do you remember the Lemon Tree restaurant from 50 years ago? Or maybe Zhivagos restaurant from 40 years ago? They were both at 233 Manchester Street but 10 years apart. We have images showing the interior of these restaurants during August in both 1971 and 1981. As our collection grows, more connections like this can be made showing the changes over time. Check out our other images of restaurants, opens a new window to see if any of them bring up memories for you?

You can add comments and stories to the images so that we all know more about the events that took place. You can register to post comments directly to the images in the toolbar for Canterbury Stories, opens a new window.

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://canterburystories.nz/node/34547/embed?display=carousel" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/canterburystories.nz\/node\/34547\/embed?display=carousel","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit 233 Manchester Street.</a>

These images are just some of thousands in the Christchurch Star Archive, opens a new window that we house and are working through to digitise and make accessible online. There are over 9,600 negatives, opens a new window and 5,500 prints, opens a new window to explore in this particular collection. We now have a total of over 31,600 items, opens a new window that you can explore in Canterbury Stories that include photographs, negatives and maps.

