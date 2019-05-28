A Dangerous Act of Kindness: Big Library Read 17 June to 1 July

What would you risk for a complete stranger?

Travel through history along with millions of readers during Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club. From 17 June to 1 July, booklovers can borrow LP Fergusson’s harrowing wartime love story A Dangerous Act of Kindness from the library as an eBook, with no waitlists or holds. You can join by visiting christchurch.overdrive.com or downloading the Libby app then discuss it online. More than 19,000 libraries around the world are participating.

Big Library Read is available in more than 90 percent of public libraries in North America and facilitated by Rakuten OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for eBooks, audiobooks and magazines. A Dangerous Act of Kindness was named Highly Commended in the Caledonia Novel Award 2018 and chosen by a popular vote of readers and librarians worldwide to be the next Big Library Read.

“My family were voracious readers and each Saturday I would go with my mother to choose a book,” said author LP Fergusson. “I remember finding it hard to believe that I could take home any book I wanted for free. Even now, when I walk into a library, I’m struck with the same thought.” She added, “I have carried the story of A Dangerous Act of Kindness with me for decades and can finally share it with the world. Perhaps this story will inspire someone else to let their imagination fly.”

A Dangerous Act of Kindness tells the story of widow Millie Sanger, who finds injured enemy pilot Lukas Schiller on her farm during World War Two. Compassionate Millie knows Lukas will be killed if discovered and makes the dangerous decision to offer him shelter from the storm. On opposite sides of the inescapable conflict, the two strangers forge an unexpected and passionate bond. But as the snow thaws, the relentless fury of war forces them apart, leaving only the haunting memories of what they shared, and an understanding that their secret must never see light.

Big Library Read is an international reading program that simultaneously connects millions of readers around the world with an ebook through public libraries. A Dangerous Act of Kindness is the 19th selection of this program which began in 2013 and takes place three times per year. The free program runs for two weeks and only requires a Christchurch City Libraries card to get started.

Read A Dangerous Act of Kindness on all major computers and devices through Libby or libbyapp.com, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™ without waitlists or holds. The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

To join the discussion, learn about past Big Library Read ebooks and download Libby, visit biglibraryread.com.