Adult Learners’ Week – Celebrating the Value of Lifelong Learning

Lifelong learning is great for health, wellbeing and mental agility. Adult learners of all ages and backgrounds report benefits like better self-esteem, greater tolerance, confidence and career prospects.
Adult Learners’ Week/He Tangata Mātauranga runs 4-10 September and celebrates all adult learning whether it’s upskilling for a better job, preparing for further study, improving life skills or having fun. It is supported by the New Zealand National Commission for UNESCO and incorporates International Literacy Day on September 8.
If you've ever been curious about our learning programmes for adults - sessions on learning how to use a new piece of technology, family history research, or polishing up your CV - Adult Learners' Week is a great time to head along and try out what we have to offer.
Library events during Adult Learners' Week
- eResource Taster sessions, Central Library Peterborough - Each session focuses on a different eResource. Learn about accessing/downloading digital newspapers (PressReader), eBooks (Overdrive), eAudiobooks (BorrowBox), and eMagazines (RBdigital Magazines) as well as tips for researching family history (Ancestry Library) or online language learning (Mango Languages)
- Technology Help Drop-in Sessions, several libraries - Have a specific issue relating to a device or piece of technology? Drop-in and get some guidance.
- ESOL Club, Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre - This club is for non-native speakers who would like to practice English in a relaxed, pressure free environment. Every week we will have a different themed topics to guide conversational practice.
- Family History Help, Fendalton and Upper Riccarton Libraries - Looking for more help with your family history research? A volunteer from the New Zealand Society of Genealogists will be available to help you with your family history questions.
- CV drop-in, New Brighton Library - A librarian will be on hand to assist customers who are needing help with their resume. We can offer guidance on creating, updating, and editing your CV.
- Learner License Course, Aranui Library - This course, delivered by Literacy Christchurch, is designed to give you all the knowledge and confidence needed for best success at passing when sitting for your learners licence test. Laptops and devices will be available for use during the class times to sit practice tests and for researching questions.
- How to organise and edit your digital photos, South Library - Learn how to organise your photographs and do some basic editing using online photo editing software. Please ensure that you bring your camera and USB download cables. Cost: $7. To make a booking please call 941 5140
Find out more about lifelong learning at the library on our Adult Learners' Week page.