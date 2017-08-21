Adult Learners’ Week – Celebrating the Value of Lifelong Learning

Lifelong learning is great for health, wellbeing and mental agility. Adult learners of all ages and backgrounds report benefits like better self-esteem, greater tolerance, confidence and career prospects.

Adult Learners’ Week/He Tangata Mātauranga runs 4-10 September and celebrates all adult learning whether it’s upskilling for a better job, preparing for further study, improving life skills or having fun. It is supported by the New Zealand National Commission for UNESCO and incorporates International Literacy Day on September 8.

If you've ever been curious about our learning programmes for adults - sessions on learning how to use a new piece of technology, family history research, or polishing up your CV - Adult Learners' Week is a great time to head along and try out what we have to offer.

Library events during Adult Learners' Week

Find out more about lifelong learning at the library on our Adult Learners' Week page.

