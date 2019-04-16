Anzac Day 2019 – Thursday 25 April

Anzac Day will be commemorated on Thursday 25 April. All our libraries will be closed on this public holiday. Read our page on Anzac Day and Gallipoli to find out more about this commemoration.

Anzac Day services

The following information is from Christchurch City Council:

Dawn Parade and Anzac Service

The Dawn Parade and Anzac Service will be held in Cranmer Square. The parade marches from the RSA building on Armagh Street.

6am to 6.15am: People gather.

6.15am: Parade begins from RSA.

Please avoid bringing a bag if possible to reduce delays getting into the event area.

This event is organised by the Canterbury Branch of the Malayan Veterans Association in conjunction with the Christchurch Branch of the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association (RSA) and Christchurch City Council.

Christchurch Citizen's Service

The Christchurch Citizen's Service will be held at the Transitional Cathedral in Latimer Square.

9.45am: Please take your seats.

10am: Service commences.

This event is organised by Christchurch City Council in conjunction with Christchurch Cathedral and the RSA.

Anzac Day service at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand - 12pm

The Air Force Museum will be honouring airmen at their annual Anzac Day service on Thursday 25 April 2019 at 12pm. The service will be led by Chaplain Ken Diekema and held in the Conference and Events Hall. The beautiful poppy panels from the '5000 Poppies' World War One Centenary project will provide a fitting backdrop to the service, while the Salvation Army Band provides the musical accompaniment. The service will last around 45 minutes, and tea and coffee will be provided after the service. Find out more.

More Anzac Day services in Canterbury and Banks Peninsula

Find an Anzac Day Service - RSA.

Information from Newsline: Anzac services set for Christchurch area, 10 April 2019

Exhibitions, displays, and events

Wartime Stories of our People - Upper Riccarton Library

This April, Upper Riccarton Library hosts Wartime Stories of our People - an exhibition of medical and personal objects that give an insight into the wartime lives of ordinary men and women who were charged with an extraordinary task. These objects are brought to you in collaboration with Rannerdale Veterans Care and Cotter Medical History Museum. We hope they will spark conversations and inquiry into the rich resources our libraries hold regarding our ANZACs.

The exhibition is on until Sunday 28 April (the library is closed on Anzac Day for the public holiday).

Find out more