Anzac Day 2021: Services, events, displays and exhibitions in Christchurch

Anzac Day will be commemorated on Sunday 25 April. All our libraries will be closed on this public holiday. On Monday 26 April (Anzac Day observed), five libraries will be open:

All other libraries will be closed.

Read our page on Anzac Day and Gallipoli to find out more about this commemoration.

Anzac Day services and events

The following information is from Christchurch City Council:

Dawn Service

The Dawn Parade and Anzac Service will be held in Cranmer Square. The Dawn Service starts at 6am with a parade march. The march goes from the RSA on Armagh Street to Cranmer Square and concludes at 6.15am.

The Service Ceremony will then commence, including a minute silence and concludes at 7.30am at dawn.

Anzac Day service at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand - 12noon

Come and join the Air Force Museum in honouring airmen at our annual Anzac Day service on Sunday 25 April 2021 at 12noon.

The service will be led by Chaplain Sam Schuurman and held in the Thérèse Angelo Wing. Also speaking will be Jeanette Barson, President of the RNZAF Association, John Lay, President of the Brevet Club of Canterbury, and the Air Training Corps.

The beautiful poppy panels from the '5000 Poppies' World War One Centenary project will provide a fitting backdrop to the service, while the Salvation Army Band provides the musical accompaniment.

The service will last around 45 minutes, and tea and coffee will be provided after the service. Contact Café will be open on Anzac Day from 9.30 am - 4 pm, but the café will be closed during the commemorative service at 12 pm and reopen when the service has finished.

The World Wars in Miniature Displays & Memorabilia

11am to 3pm at All Souls Anglican Church, 30 Church Lane

Four large Dioramas depicting four battles; The Battle of Bapaume WWI, The Battle of Caen, WWII, The Battle of El Alamein WWII, and The Pacific WWII. Along with memorabilia from both the first and second world wars. Come along and see, ask questions and share your family's stories. Find out more.

More Anzac Day services in Canterbury and Banks Peninsula

Find an Anzac Day Service in Canterbury and Westland - RSA.

20th Battalion Association Commemoration - Riccarton 8.30am

Halswell Anzac Service 9am

Woolston Anzac Memorial Service 10am

Exhibitions, displays, and events

Trish Bowles - Friends of the Library Booktalk

Tuesday 13 April 12.30pm to 1.30pm, Fendalton Library

This month's speaker will be Trish Bowles, illustrator of The ANZAC Puppy, based on the true story of Freda, a dalmatian and the dog mascot of the NZ Rifles during World War 1. It's a simple story about the reality of war, hardship, friendship and love. Entry by gold coin donation. Find out more about joining the Friends of the Library.

The ANZAC Puppy



Honour your Anzac

Monday 19 April to Saturday 24 April

Honour your Anzac this April, create a poppy in commemoration of your whānau member and add it to the remembrance display.

Tuakiri Tasters: Finding ANZAC soldiers

Tuesday 20 April 2pm to 3pm, Tūranga

As part of our commemorations for ANZAC Day we are offering this free session on how to research your family's own military ancestors or local heroes. With a focus on World War One, our librarians will show you how to use Cenotaph and Archway, as well as the diaries and other resources in our own digital collection

Where: Wāhi Whakaako / Teaching Room on Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2, Tūranga

Heritage Highlights: New Zealand's voices of war: The Mobile Unit recordings 1940-1945

Tuesday 27 April 2.15 to 4pm, Tūranga

Sarah Johnston, a Christchurch based researcher, writer and broadcaster will play (courtesy of Ngā Taonga Sound and Vision) some of the audio taonga, made during World War II by the New Zealand Broadcasting Service Mobile Units, which travelled with New Zealand forces from 1940-1945 through North Africa, the Middle East, Italy and the Pacific.

Sarah will describe the challenges involved in researching the men and women who feature on the recordings and discuss why sound recordings are such an important part of Aotearoa's heritage. This event is free but booking is required.

Attendees are welcome to arrive for a cuppa and chat before the talk begins at 2.30pm.

Poppies on the Online Cenotaph

You can remember someone who served by laying a poppy on their page on the Online Cenotaph. Find the serviceperson and click “lay a poppy”. Poppies will display on the site until Anzac Day.

Quiz

April Double crosses – Easter and Anzac Day in Ōtautahi quiz

Anzac Day on Canterbury Stories

