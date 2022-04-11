Anzac Day – Monday 25 April 2022: Services, events, displays and exhibitions in Christchurch

Anzac Day will be commemorated on Sunday 25 April. All our libraries will be closed on this public holiday.

Read our page on Anzac Day and Gallipoli to find out more about the history of this commemoration.

Anzac Day services

Most services are cancelled this year.

Exhibitions, displays, and events

Heritage Highlights: The history & culture of the Canterbury Aviation Company - Tuesday 26 April 2.30pm to 4pm

The brainchild of entrepreneur, politician and aviation visionary, Henry Francis Wigram, the Canterbury Aviation Company at Sockburn, just outside Christchurch, created a flying school which began operations in 1917 on the first proper aerodrome in New Zealand. During its life, over 150 pilots from across New Zealand were trained for service overseas, though only a few saw operational service. Relatively little in-depth original research or historical examination has been done on how the school functioned or the experiences of those who trained and worked there.

Come and listen to Simon Moody (Research Curator at the Air Force Museum, Wigram) discuss how the school operated and existed within local society during the First World War and much more!

Attendees are welcome to arrive for a cuppa and chat before the talk begins at 2.30pm.

Ages: All welcome

Cost: $FREE, Register for this free event

Redwood School Exhibition - 11 to 30 April

Redwood School students artwork features in this month's community display at Redwood Library.

A tribute to Anzac Day, the artwork displays a vibrant use of crayons and watercolours.

Quiz

The World Wars in Miniature Displays & Memorabilia

Monday 25 April 11am to 3pm at St Nicholas Anglican Church, 231 Barrington Street

Models and memorabilia display of World War 1 and two battles. The Somme, France, North Africa, and Pacific. Memorabilia from NZ, Australia, Britain, USA, Japan, Germany, Italy. Find out more.

Anzac Day Walk and History - 20 to 27 April

This is a self-guided walk through the Richmond Red Zone. Start from Avebury House and explore the Richmond Red Zone, including a special ANZAC installation of crosses and local bios by the Ōtākaro-Avon River. Approx distance: 1km

Download the map

No bookings are required.

Find out more. Part of the Walk Waitaha.

Find out more

Anzac Day on Canterbury Stories

