Anzac Day in Christchurch 2017

Tuesday 25 April 2016 is Anzac Day. All our libraries will be closed on this public holiday. Read our page on Anzac Day and Gallipoli to find out more about this commemoration.







Commemorative services often begin before dawn with a march by returned and service personnel to the local war memorial, where they are joined by other members of the community for the Dawn Service.

Christchurch services and events



The following information is from Christchurch City Council:

Dawn service at Cranmer Square

6am to 6.15am: Gather in Cranmer Square

6.15am: Parade begins

6.30am: Service begins centred around the Memorial Cenotaph

7.15am: Service concludes with Mayor Lianne Dalziel laying a wreath on behalf of the citizens of Christchurch.



Organised by the Canterbury Branch of the Malayan Veterans Association in conjunction with the Christchurch Branch of the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association (RSA), and the Christchurch City Council.



There will be a volley of shots fired and a fly-over by the Royal New Zealand Air Force. The New Zealand Army Band will be in attendance and a bugler will play The Last Post.



The service runs for about 30–45mins and will be projected on two large screens.

Citizens’ Service: 10am - ChristChurch Transitional Cathedral, Latimer Square



The Citizens' Service is organised by Christchurch City Council in conjunction with Christchurch Cathedral and the RSA. An address will be given by Air Commodore Andrew Woods, RNZAF and representatives of the NZ Defence Force, Consular Corps and various Christchurch youth groups will be attending.

Find more Anzac Day services



The RSA website features a Find an Anzac Day service resource. The Christchurch City Council also has a list of Anzac Day services.

More Anzac related events

Fields of Remembrance



In 2015, the Canterbury Province Field in Cranmer Square contained 632 crosses commemorating the men and women of Christchurch who died in 1915. A further 825 crosses were added in 2016 and the field will gain more crosses again this year.

Exhibitions, displays and events

Heathcote WWI Soldiers Remembered - 31 March to 30 April at Linwood Library at Eastgate Mall. The soldiers from Heathcote Valley who died in WWI are individually remembered in an exhibition at Linwood Library.

Remembering the Anzacs papercraft - 10.30-11.30am Friday 21 April at Spreydon Library. Poppy-making and memories.

ANZAC Commemoration Linwood Cemetery (Sunday 23 April)

Eastside Gallery: Anzac Exhibition 2017 Opening Wednesday 19 April - Friday 28 April. A multi-media participatory experience on the theme, "We honour, we remember, we reflect". Photographs, artworks, installations, memorabilia, talks, readings, poetry and prose, printed and audiovisual material. With a poetry evening on Friday 28 April.

Anzac Day Peace Vigil 6-7pm, 25 April at the Bridge of Remembrance





