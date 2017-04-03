Beat those change-of-season sniffles

Autumn has arrived suddenly and those cool mornings and nights are playing havoc with our bodies. Boost your immune system with some good info from our:
- Health magazines on Zinio, Press Reader, Health databases and our library catalogue
- Books and eBooks on health
- Keep your fitness up
- Healthy home, healthy you
Or search our catalogue for specific health terms.
Local groups with a health focus
- Healthy Christchurch
- Christchurch City Council Healthy Home Assessment
- Community Energy Action
- Health groups and agencies in Community Information Christchurch (CINCH)
Make sure you have plenty of sleep, eat well, exercise, keep warm and retain social contacts. If you're in an at risk group, you may be able to get a free flu vaccine.
Winter is coming!