Behind the scenes at Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre

The new library, community centre and museum Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre opens tomorrow Saturday 19 August. After the opening ceremony, Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre will be open from 3pm to 4.30pm. You can explore this new facility, and borrow items from the library collection.

Today we had a look around this newest Ōtautahi community space just before it opens, and were totally wow-ed. We're sure you will be too. Here are some of our highlights:

Art

These artworks were designed by Fayne Robinson (Ngai Tahu), Christchurch and refer to the surrounding landscape, cultural narrative ...

Rubbing tiles

Take along a piece of paper and crayons or pencils - you can take rubbings off a series of rubbing tiles throughout the building.

Touchstone

A pakohe (argylite) touchstone carries the design of the landscape through the plinth and up onto the stone, which is also reflected in the mural, to ground it to its location.

Fab fresh collection

There's a lot of pretty new stuff on the pretty new shelves. Looks sharp!

Old into New

This beautiful table is made from kauri from the old Sumner Library, & upstairs is reclaimed kauri and rimu. ^DR pic.twitter.com/f591ldEpVa — ChChCityLibraries (@ChristchurchLib) August 17, 2017

Roll of honour

Masonry from the old building in the entrance.

Indoor/outdoor flow

There are views galore, and an outdoor auditorium.

Colours and stripes

Patterns of Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre. Stripes ahoy! ^DR pic.twitter.com/O5Jnohc3Il — ChChCityLibraries (@ChristchurchLib) August 17, 2017

Bus timetable

Enjoy a relaxing time at the library AND know when it is time to catch your bus.

Unisex loos

View our pics of construction.

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.