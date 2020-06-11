Bomb disposal robot: Picturing Canterbury

A bomb disposal expert with a robot at Derwent Street, Bryndwr after two shells from the Second World War were found in the area. One of the shells was found in a resident's garage whilst they were sorting it, and a further practice shell was found in the garage next door. 13 September 1983.

