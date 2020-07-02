Bookworms Book Club: Asha & The Spirit Bird

Bookworms Book Club, uLibrary's kids bookclub for young listeners has a great new eAudiobook for July, Asha & The Spirit Bird by Jasbinder Bilan, A heartfelt debut that won the Costa Children’s Book Award.

Asha & The Spirit Bird by Jasbinder Bilan

Asha lives in the foothills of the Himalayas. She misses her papa who works in the city. When he suddenly stops sending his wages, a ruthless moneylender ransacks their home. Asha makes a pact with her best friend, Jeevan, to find her father. But the journey is dangerous: they must cross the world’s highest mountains and face hunger, tiredness - even snow leopards. Yet Asha has the unshakeable sense that the spirit bird of her grandmother - her nanijee - will be watching over her.

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Bookworms Book Club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.

