Bookworms Book Club: Darwin’s Dragons

Bookworms Book Club, uLibrary's kids bookclub for young listeners has a great new eAudiobook for September, Darwin's Dragon by Lyndsay Galvin. It’s How to Train Your Dragon meets Robinson Crusoe.

Darwin's Dragon by Lyndsay Galvin

Syms Covington has landed the job of a lifetime - cabin boy and fiddler on Charles Darwin’s BEAGLE. But when he is separated from the crew during a storm, his life takes a truly extraordinary turn. Shipwrecked on a Galapagos island, he makes a discovery that could change the world - and make his fortune. But should he share his find, or will it lead to the extinction of a legendary species? There’s one person who could help, but he’s busy writing a book...

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Bookworms Book Club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.