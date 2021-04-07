Bookworms Book Club: Do you know me?

Bookworms Book Club, uLibrary's kids bookclub for young listeners has a great new eAudiobook for April, Do You Know Me? by Libby Scott and Rebecca Westcott. Do You Know Me? follows Tally, who is brilliant, autistic and true-to-her-own-self as she explores some of the most crucial issues in a young person’s life.

Do You Know Me? by Libby Scott & Rebecca Westcott

Tally is autistic and proud. She used to feel like she had to hide her autism, but now Tally is determined to make sure people see who she really is. But now Tally has a new worry - her school trip. And that means new places, new people and new challenges. She quickly falls in with the popular girls and is grateful that they don’t make a big deal about her autism, but it’s not long before Tally realises that, while the girls are popular, they aren’t very kind. With a jolt Tally understands that she’s not the only one who’s been made to feel like she has to hide her true self. But will she find the strength to stand up for herself and the people she knows are being treated unfairly, or will she stay quiet? And will Tally ever find her people?

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Bookworms Book Club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.

