Bookworms Book Club: Fierce, Fearless and Free

Bookworms Book Club, uLibrary's kids bookclub for young listeners has a great new eAudiobook for March, Fierce, Fearless and Free by Lari Don, a brilliant, inclusive collection of traditional tales from around the world featuring amazing women and girls.

Fierce, Fearless and Free by Lari Don

Once upon a time, there was a handsome prince who - no, that’s not right! Once upon a time, there were strong, fierce women who plotted, schemed, took action, showed kindness, used magic and trickery, and made their own destiny. From the long-haired Petrosinella who escaped the tower and broke the spell that the ogress had cast over her, and Nana Miriam who beat a hippo using politeness and magic, to Kate Crackernuts who tried to save her stepsister from her mother’s curse, these are stories of girls doing it for themselves! Drawn from countries including China, Scotland, Armenia, Italy, and Nigeria, Lari Don presents heroine stories that don’t leave girls sitting around waiting to be saved by the handsome prince.

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Bookworms Book Club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.