Bookworms Book Club: Gabriel and the Phantom Sleepers

Bookworms Book Club, uLibrary's kids bookclub for young listeners has a great new eAudiobook for August, Gabriel and the Phantom Sleepers by Jenny Nimmo -classic magic and mystery from one of Britain’s best-loved authors of fantasy adventure.

Gabriel and the Phantom Sleepers by Jenny Nimmo

Gabriel Silk’s family have been the Keepers of a magical cloak for centuries. But when Gabriel is entrusted to take the cloak to his uncle, who lives under the curse of an evil sorceress, it goes missing. Gabriel and his cousin Sadie are determined to find the cloak before the sorceress does. But Someone, or something, is following Gabriel. Have the Sleepers awoken?

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Bookworms Book Club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.

