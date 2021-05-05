Bookworms Book Club May 2021: Brilliant by Roddy Doyle

Bookworms Book Club, uLibrary's kids bookclub for young listeners has a great new eAudiobook for May, Brilliant by Roddy Doyle. Brilliant is a wonderful heart-warming children's novel of friendship and family set in Dublin

Brilliant by Roddy Doyle

When Uncle Ben’s Dublin business fails, Gloria and Raymond realise that something is wrong. So when the children overhear their granny saying that the Black Dog has settled on Ben’s back and he won’t be OK until it’s gone, they decide they’re going to get rid of it and they set out on a midnight quest to hunt it down and chase it away. But loads of other children are searching for it too, because the Black Dog is hounding lots of Dublin’s adults. Together the children manage to corner the Black Dog...but will they have the courage and cleverness to destroy the frightening creature?

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Bookworms Book Club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.

