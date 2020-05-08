Bookworms Book Club: Miraculous Miranda

Kids now enjoy their very own book club with Bookworms Book Club, uLibrary’s dedicated book club for younger listeners. Bookworms allows children to enjoy the same audiobook at the same time and discuss it not only with members of their own library, but with Bookworms members around the world.

Every month a new great children’s audiobook will be added to your local library’s uLIBRARY Book Clubs tab for you to listen to and discuss for one month.

Book of the month for May is Miraculous Miranda by Siobhan Parkinson, a touching new tale of hope and miracles from the award-winning Siobhan Parkinson.

Miraculous Miranda by Siobhan Parkinson

When her sister Gemma is taken into hospital, Miranda escapes into her own fantasy land: Magnanimous. With giraffe police, ham sandwich trees and a Crystal - Clear Glass Hospital for Getting-Better Children, Magnanimous grows and grows. As her sister gets worse, things Miranda writes seem to trigger small miracles she has been asking for: her gran stops smoking, horrible Darren Hoey is nice to her... Can Miranda write a miracle for her sister?

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Talking Books Book club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note on the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.