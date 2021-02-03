Bookworms Book Club: The Clockwork Crow

Bookworms Book Club, uLibrary's kids bookclub for young listeners has a great new eAudiobook for February, The Clockwork Crow by Catherine Fisher, a magical story of snow and stars set in a

frost-bound Victorian country mansion.

The Clockwork Crow by Catherine Fisher

When orphaned Seren Rees is given a mysterious package by a strange and frightened man on her way to her new home, she reluctantly takes it with her. But what is in the parcel? Who are the Family who must not be spoken of, and can the Crow help Seren find Tom, before the owner of the parcel finds her?

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Bookworms Book Club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.

