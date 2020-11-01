Bookworms Book Club: The Company of Eight

Bookworms Book Club, uLibrary's kids bookclub for young listeners has a great new eAudiobook for November The Company of Eight by Harriet Whitehorn, a beautifully written adventure story, perfect for fans of The Girl Of Ink And Stars.

The Company of Eight by Harriet Whitehorn

Cass has always wanted to audition as an acrobat for the famous Circus Boat. But when her chance is snatched away, she comes up with a new plan. She secures a job on the Palace Boat, following the circus around the islands. Yet Cass has been invited on the boat for a very different reason - and it’s not long before she is embroiled with thieves, sword fighters and a mysterious group of women called The Company of Eight...

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Bookworms Book Club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.

Next month's title (December) is The Snow Sister by Emma Carroll