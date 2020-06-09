Bookworms Book Club: The Land of Neverendings

Bookworms Book Club, uLibrary's kids bookclub for young listeners has a great new eAudiobook for June, The Land of Neverendings by Kate Saunders.

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Bookworms Book Club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.

The Land of Neverendings by Kate Saunders

The cat flap opened. Emily thought a wild animal was coming into the house. But the muddy creature that climbed through had four little wheels and a tail. What if there exists a world powered by imagination? A world of silliness, where humans and their toys live on long after they’ve left the Hard World ... and what if the door between that world and this one was broken? Welcome to the Land of Neverendings, a place where sadness does exist but it doesn’t cancel out happiness, or silliness, even when you lose someone you love.

