Bookworms Book Club: The Snow Sister

Bookworms Book Club, uLibrary's kids bookclub for young listeners has a great new eAudiobook for December, The Snow Sister by Emma Carroll, Full of sadness, hope and ultimately happiness The Snow Sister is a heart-warming story for Christmas with a strong Victorian setting.

The Snow Sister by Emma Carroll

Ever since her sister, Agnes, died, Pearl has a tradition whenever it snows. She makes a person out of snow. A snow sister. It makes Christmas feel a little less lonely. On Christmas Eve, her father receives a letter about a long-lost relative’s will. Is their luck about to change? Hoping for a better Christmas, Pearl wants to make a Christmas pudding and asks for credit at Mr Noble’s grocery. But she is refused, chased down the street and hit by a hansom cab. The snow is falling so hard that they can’t take her home. She’ll have to stay at Flintfield Manor overnight, and in a haunted room!

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join Bookworms Book Club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.

Next month's title (January 2021) is The Unadoptables by Hana Tooke