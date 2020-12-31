Bookworms Book Club: The Unadoptables by Hana Tooke

uLibrary has two great bookclubs with new books every month, one for adults Talking Books Book Club and and one for kids - Bookworms Book Club.

Bookworms Book Club: The Unadoptables

Bookworms Book Club first title for January 2021 is The Unadoptables, a delightfully spooky book, perfect for fans of Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate events or Roald Dahl's Matilda.

The Unadoptables by Hana Tooke

In all the years that Elinora Gassbeek has been matron of the Little Tulip Orphanage, not once have the very strict Rules for Baby Abandonment been broken. Until the autumn of 1886, when five babies are left in outrageous circumstances. Those babies were Lotta, Egg, Fenna, Sem and Milou. And although Gassbeek might think they’re ‘unadoptable’, they know their individuality is what makes them so special - and so determined to stay together. Then a most sinister gentleman appears and threatens to tear them apart. The gang decide to make a daring escape, fleeing the frozen canals of Amsterdam for an adventure packed with puppets and pirate ships, clock-makers and cruel villains - and with only a scrap of a clue to guide them.

Getting Started

Go to uLibrary or the app if you using a mobile device. If using the app, go to the Book Clubs tab and click the link to join either the Talking Books Book Club or Bookworms Book Club. On the website you will need to click My Account, then log in with your library card and pin. Then the Book Clubs tab will appear then join up from there.

Note: On the app you will need to log off and log back on after joining.