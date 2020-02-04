Piggy banks, Play, and Lee Child: Cool stuff from the selectors

Beyond Piggy Banks and Lemonade Stands: How to teach young kids about finance Liz Frazier

I was the worst parent when it came to teaching my children about money. I was inconsistent about allowances or pocket money, sometimes they had to work for it, sometimes they didn't and I just doled it out. I didn't teach anything by example and what's more, they didn't even have a piggy bank. Liz Frazier provides some interesting ways of making learning about money 'fun' with games and suggestions for introducing children to the concepts of saving, spending responsibly and sharing. I could probably still use some of the skills actually.

The author is American, highlighted starkly with the heading of "Why Money is Important", and suggests telling a child, "if one of you are hurt, we can pay for you to go to hospital and get better", thankfully this is not a conversation we have to have in New Zealand, but this does highlight the fact that this book is probably designed for people who have money, and not for those thousands of people in America who can't afford health care let alone talk to their children about the benefits of buying stocks. That said, if you are interested in encouraging your children to think about how to save and manage money you will definitely find some ideas in this book.

Michael Rosen's Book of Play Michael Rosen

Every now and then you come across a book that is hard to categorise and this is one of them. Michael Rosen, (a bestselling children's author) has written what could be described as part child development, part art and craft, part parenting, part games and ideas, part history lesson, and part memoir and is suitable for children and adults alike.

When did you last play? When did you last encourage your children to play? When did you last play with them? Play for Rosen is not only about creativity it is also about developing resilience and a sense of wonder.

Plants go to War Judith Summer

A book that is crammed full of interesting commentary on how gardening and plants played their part in the war effort. Interest in foraging, treating illness with herbs, sugar substitutes, organic gardening and allotments all go back to the war where activities such as these were not only encouraged, but in many cases were essential as medicines ran low and food at times became scarce. Promoting home cooking and eating your vegetables were as common then as they are today, without the use of Instagram food porn. This book also has added interest as it follows not only the British war effort in this area but also that of Germany.

The Little Book of Colour: How to use the psychology of colour to transform your life Karen Haller

I was attracted to this book because I love colour, and I also know that my mood is affected by colour, so in case you are the slightest bit interested I am an autumn and apparently I am interested in people and what makes them tick but can also appear bossy and dominating! Not only do you learn about your personality, you can also discover what colours work for you in the home and at work. Today I am wearing pink, quite a lot of pink, and apparently this could make me come across as weak, needy and insecure, but is a great colour if you need to show yourself compassion, so I have no trouble with that. Although this book is written with serious intent to help manage your life and feelings via colour, I found it a fun book to dip into while not taking yourself too seriously.

Lee Child moves on ...

Lee Child - the most popular author in the library for many years now - is about to quit the Jack Reacher series!! But fear not, he is passing on the mantle (or the pen) to his younger brother Andrew Grant (also an author, but nowhere near as popular). Grant will become a 'Childs', and in the meantime it looks like Jack Reacher books will have both authors on the cover.