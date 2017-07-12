Cool stuff from the selectors: Fashion, architecture and insects

In theory I like the idea of eating insects, it makes sense in a world where food could become scarce - it would seem that we are unlikely to run out of insects or plagues of locusts, but what about putting this into practice? "Bee Lave Taco or Moth Mousse" anyone?

On Eating Insects is not just about exotic sounding recipes, it gives us a holistic view of the subject with thought-provoking essays and fascinating stories of field trips into the world of the people who have eaten insects for centuries. The political, cultural and ecological aspect of eating insects is also examined, creating a book that will leave you thinking, and perhaps looking at that ant nest in your garden in a slightly different light.

On Eating Insects

Style icon Tziporah Salamon profiles the chicest and most celebrated older women of today, while imparting practical tips on how to put together beautiful outfits

With headings such as "Good shoes and a good handbag are a must", "Consider the whole effect: you are creating a work of art, a painting", and "Enlist the services of a good seamstress and tailor" you would be forgiven for thinking that this book is not for the average middle-aged woman - and you would probably be right. However if you love to pore over books that include colour, style and a touch of whimsy then this is definitely the one for you.

As an aside, what is it with older women and hats?

The Art of Dressing

Another book to peruse, salivate over, and wonder how some people have all the luck. I have been obsessed with the Hamptons and their general surrounds since I started reading fiction set in this location. The Hamptons are always depicted as full of beautiful but comfortable homes nestled near the beach, eccentric but lovable families, arty types, romantics....wealthy but not pushy. This book does not disappoint. It's big and it's full of photos.

There's a reason why artists and writers, movie stars and moguls, musicians and composers, fashion designers and decorators, architects and craftsmen, fisherman and farmers have flocked to the Hamptons for all these years. They are drawn by the glorious landscape, the extraordinary light, and the promise of pleasure.

The Big Book of the Hamptons

The Camper Kart - a pop top in a shopping cart, the QTvan, a camper for mobilty scooters or the A47 mobile library - all the buildings in this book are designed to move. Some are practical and actually work, some are purely experimental, and others are art installations. There is sure to be plenty of inspiration for anyone interested in the idea of small houses, camping ideas or houses of the future.

Mobitecture

