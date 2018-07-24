Cool stuff from the Selectors: Feeding frenzy

Eating. It's the most natural thing in the world yet it is becoming increasingly loaded with emotion and so-called science. This can leave the most sensible of us awash in recipes and diet plans.

To add to the dilemma of what to eat as adults, we are now increasingly concentrating on what to feed our children. Now in "my day" (yes I know that sounds dreadful but I can't think of any other way to put it) we blended up a bit of pumpkin, threw in some cheese ( if we had any), pureed apple or banana and that was that. Did this lead to lack of vitamins, macro-nutrients, poor eating habits and an addiction to sugar? I really don't know... My children seem reasonably healthy, but with the addition of twins to our family I am aware that there is much discussion, and a certain amount of anxiety amongst new parents when faced with the endless opinions and debate around food.

So here are some new titles that will either help or hinder the feeding process!

Michele Olivier describes herself as a complete control freak and I have to agree with her. The book emanates from a blog she created when feeding her daughter Ellie and is full of organic, fresh, tasty meals. She suggests all you "need is a couple of hours each month and a passion to give your baby the best". Good luck with that.

Little Foodie

This book is very attractive with colour pictures accompanying each recipe and plenty of interesting ideas for first food. I struggled a bit with the cost factor of strawberry and goat cheese spread, simple poached salmon (I can't even afford this for the adults in my family let alone the children) and tomato fennel soup, but that aside there are some good ideas in here for all the family.

Baby-led Feeding

For those of you who are serious about this baby feeding business! Packed full of ideas including the blindingly obvious "... don't pressure him to eat past the point at which he feels full" or "limit unhealthy foods and snacks" to in-depth information and charts for average daily energy requirements in the first year of life, recommendations for the required amount of vitamin D, and how to cope with fussy eaters. There are no pretty pictures in this book!

Baby Food Matters

Now that we are educated on how to feed our children we can turn our attention to the family pet with the Pet Cookbook: Easy everyday recipes for happy healthy pets. Treat them to watermelon pupsicles, a tasty salmon log, pupcakes, chicken scramble (apparently chickens love this even though they are eating their own) and a super smoothy. Heck, use these recipes yourself - they look great!

Pet Cookbook

