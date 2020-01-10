Crafts for Australian wildlife

LIANZA Library and Information Association of New Zealand Aotearoa has teamed up with the Animal Rescue Craft Guild- NEW ZEALAND Division to assist with efforts to care for injured Australian wildlife by making bat wraps, kangaroo pouches and other items requested by wildlife carers in Australia.

The following Christchurch City Libraries are available as venues for crafting; some have patterns and resources to help you make the kangaroo pouches etc that are needed:

Taupuni Waihanga / Production Studio located on Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga is a place where people can come in and make items, and we can also provide general space if people wish to come in and craft. We have sewing machines, some fabric, and instructions from the Animal Rescue Craft Guide.

At Lyttelton, a customer is organising the making and collection of various crafted wraps etc for the Australian wildlife. There is an information display with where to get patterns, what materials to use, and find out what’s needed most as this changes from day to day.