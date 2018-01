Customers relaxing in the Attic Coffee House, 123a Cashel Street c.1957. The building was demolished in 1972.

Do you have any photographs of cafes in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Kete Christchurch is a collection of photographs and stories about Christchurch and Canterbury, past and present. Anyone can join and contribute.

Visit Kete Christchurch

View more Picturing Canterbury posts

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation