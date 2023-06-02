Discover Canterbury: King Charles III

Charles III (Charles Philip Arthur George), eldest son of Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, was styled "His Royal Highness Prince Charles of Edinburgh" at birth on the 14th November 1948.

In 1952, upon the succession of his mother to the throne, he acquired the Duchy of Cornwall title and became known as "His Royal Highness The Duke of Cornwall". While he continued to hold this title until 2022, it was superseded in 1958 with the title of "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales". In Scotland however he was styled "His Royal Highness The Duke of Rothesay". For a short time from 2021 to 2022, between the death of his father and his mother, he gained the title of "Prince of Edinburgh". At his mother's death on 8 September 2022 and his subsequent accession to the throne, this title merged with the Crown becoming "His Majesty The King".

The official coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May 2023.

This image taken with Christchurch Mayor Vicki Buck during a royal visit in 1994 is part of the 1992-1995 Star photographs collection which can be viewed on Canterbury Stories.

