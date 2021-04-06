Espalier technique in orchards: 50 years ago this month

Utilising innovative techniques in Papanui

Do you know Tuckers Road? 50 years ago in April, the Christchurch Star newspaper photographed Bill Freeman at his orchard on Tuckers Road, then considered to be in Papanui but now considered Redwood. He was demonstrating the newly introduced espalier technique with apple trees that would allow for faster picking. The orchard is no longer there and may have been the site for the houses on Scarlet Lane. If you have any stories about this orchard or Bill Freeman, you can add them to the comments section for Espalier technique in orchards.

This print is one of thousands in the Christchurch Star Archive that we house and are working through to digitise and make accessible online. There are currently over 2,700 negatives and 5,400 prints to explore.

You can register to post comments directly to the images in the toolbar for Canterbury Stories. We have over 24,000 other items that you can explore that include photographs, negatives and maps.

More information