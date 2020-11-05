Focus on Men Expo – Sunday 22 November: Bring your bloke to the library

Bring your bloke to Tūranga's Focus on Men events this Movember.

The Jonah Lomu Rugby PS1 Tournament is on Hapori, Tūranga's Community floor, on International Men's Day. If you like your Virtual Rugger PS1 PlayStation-style, join librarian Damien at 5pm on Thursday 19 November for a World Cup Playstation competition.

On Sunday 22 November make a connection with your creativity by attending the Focus on Men Expo on He Hononga (ground floor). This year's expo has a "Making it" theme so try your hand at drawing a central city scene with the Urban Sketch activity or observe Ngāi Tahu carver and artist Jon Jeet and a couple of woodworkers in action while an upholsterer rediscovers a chair's old glory.

Representatives from Menzshed, the Canterbury Model Boat Club, the Christchurch Wargaming Club, the Garden City Model Railroad Club, beer brewing groups (Christchurch Homebrewers' Association and Brew Academy) and Motorcycling Canterbury will be available to answer your queries about their respective organisations.

Check your fitness from 1pm-4pm with Sport Canterbury, and between 2pm and 3pm ride the Smoothie Bike. Pedal power drives an attached food blender so you can have your toil rewarded with a tasty, nutritious drink. Maintaining the cycling theme are RAD Bikes who can help you restore that old dunger back to its former glory from noon to 4pm.

If you are ready to read and then talk it over, check out the Book Discussion Scheme stand that tells you all need to know about starting your own book group.

The Expo opens at 10am and concludes at 4pm Sunday 22 November. All are welcome.

