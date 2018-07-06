Give Me Money $$$

We could all do with a bit of a cash injection, no more so than when you are a student. If you don't fancy racking up a huge student loan, you could try applying for a grant or a scholarship. Generosity has a database called GivME with over 4000 scholarships and grants for students.

You don't have to be an outstanding academic or sportsperson (although those scholarships are also listed) you might just have the right set of credentials like ex student of Canterbury Secondary School or the child or grandchild or a service or ex-service person. There is grants for all levels of study from school age to PhD.

There are even opportunities for those who are working and want to some help with professional development. New funding opportunities are added all the time, so once you have created you logon using your library card and password/PIN we suggest you check back in to see if anything new has been added.

So login, find your fund, apply and hope some cash is coming your way.

