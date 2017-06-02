Harold Parsons, Horse and Cart: Picturing Canterbury

Harold Parsons in suit with three children. Child on Harold’s knee is Basil Turner (later general manager of Turners Office Products, Colombo & Tuam St), others unknown.
Location: St Martins, Christchurch.
Date: circa 1915
