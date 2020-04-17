If school at home is a challenge - send them to Hogwarts. Let Stephen Fry read to your children and start them on journey of Harry Potterness. This does come with a warning - the Audiobooks are very good and your child may become addicted. Luckily we have all seven read by Stephen Fry and they all available on OverDrive / Libby. For the month of April you can borrow the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone with no waitlists or holds in both eBook and eAudiobook. Available for all Ravenclaws, Slytherins, Gryffindors and Hufflepuffs.

Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone is available is eBook in 19 languages and the Audiobook is in 15 languages. Your child may prefer to attend the French Académie de Magie Beauxbâtons (Beauxbatons Academy of Magic) and listen to the French version.

Try #HarryPotterAtHome and you too could have a child who is obsessed with Harry Potter.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (eBook)



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/752490037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (eAudioBook)



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/749640037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone <span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>