Have yourself a very library Christmas

Get yourself into the festive season with these free Christmas Crafts and Activities at your libraries:

Make your own Popsicle Stick decorations - Mon 18 to Fri 22 Dec

Find out when and where

Recycle and Repurposed Christmas Craft at South Library - Mon 18 to Fri 22 Dec

Join us for Christmas craft. Recycled papers and cardboard as well as pens, crayons and other recycled materials will be provided to be re-purposed for Christmas decorations and gifts.

11am to 2pm from Monday 18 December to Friday 22 December.

Family Christmas Storytimes at Linwood Library - Thurs 21 Dec

Linwood Library would like to celebrate the Christmas season by having a special family Christmas Storytimes on Thursday 21 December 2017 from 5.30- 6.30 pm.

A Library Christmas Carol at South Library - Thurs 21 Dec

An interactive storytelling of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, with Christmas songs! Music provided Dewey and the Decimals Library Band, come ready to sing and dance along in between listening to the classic Christmas story. Bring the whole family for a relaxed evening of songs and live music! The performance will take place outside the library, so bring a rug and cushion. Thurs 21 December 6pm to 7pm.

