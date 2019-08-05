Hello, My Name is … Very Short Introductions

Let me introduce you to Very Short Introductions, a great collection of concise online eBooks from Oxford University Press, that cover a diverse range of subjects.

Become an expert in nothing or reading or madness. If you have been following world events, like Brexit, you may want to read the following Very Short Introductions:

Perhaps you are more of a Harry Potter fan then these titles might be more your style



If you just want to wow your friends with your knowledge or start studying towards your specialisation for Mastermind. Check out one of the titles below or find out about the full range at Very Short Introductions.

Very Short Introductions from Oxford University Press have some very interesting introductions to make.

What is 'the void'? What remains when you take all the matter away? Can empty space - 'nothing' - exist?



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1065163037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Nothing<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Explore the fascinating history of literacy and the opportunities reading opens.



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1068181037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Reading<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Who were the Druids? What do we know about them? Do they still exist today?



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1065192037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Druids<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Madness is something that frightens and fascinates us all. It is a word with which we are universally familiar, and a condition that haunts the human imagination.



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1065602037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Madness<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

From a chicken nugget shaped like Jesus, to Mohammad splitting the moon in two, to a Japanese doll whose hair grows, Yujin Nagasawa considers reported miracles in ancient scriptures and modern day life, and uses cutting-edge scientific research on belief formation to address some of our most fundamental questions concerning miracles.



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1065493037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Miracles<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

