Hope is a Sense of Possibility – The Faraway Near with Rebecca Solnit: WORD Christchurch 2022

This morning I had the absolute delight of attending Rebecca Solnit’s the Faraway Near event for her new book Orwell’s Roses. Alongside discussing the book with renowned New Zealand senior lecturer, journalist, and columnist Morgan Godfery, she spoke about everything from climate change and activism, gardening, bio-colonialism, fossil fuels, politics, environmental history, and the digital age in which we find ourselves in present day.

As Rebecca zoomed in from San Francisco, California there was a slight issue at the beginning with sound as she spoke while on mute. Later on, during the event I found this ironic as Solnit discussed her writing process and how she found it easier to plan and write a book without the distraction of social media and feedback from other people over the world wide web. Living in a digital world comes with its advantages but as evident in the opening seconds of Solnit’s talk, it can be a hinderance. More on that later.

Solnit is soft spoken but speaks with tenacity and passion. She’s an activist, writer, feminist, and trained journalist, and this shows in the way she speaks to an audience. Solnit thinks of herself as a slow speaker, one that prefers to write and think over conversing, but she need not to worry as her ideas flowed effortlessly with grace through the screen.

Solnit started off by talking about Not Too Late, a new project that invites newcomers to the climate movement – a passion project that allows us to focus on solutions and encouragement for people who might be wary about participating in climate activism. It came about because there is so much grief, despair, and inaccuracy around science and climate change. Rebecca, alongside Thelma Young Lutunatabua, aims to provide useful information and perspectives to guide people from despair. She also briefly mentioned (although not officially announced just yet!) that Not Too Late, the book, will be released in April 2023.

Asked the question “Why Orwell?”, she answers that she found Orwell’s serious and stern personality inviting alongside his soft love for gardening and roses. Regarded as one of the most famous dystopian science fiction novels, 1984 is a cautionary tale by Orwell himself, but Solnit recognises the small pleasures that play a role within the book. Amongst the totalitarian and fierce world created by Orwell, Solnit found fascination in his work but also himself as a person. Orwell’s Roses takes on pleasure and politics, and it’s thought-provoking and pleasurable. I’ve never known anybody to explore Orwell’s involvement with plants and the natural world and to intertwine them with his commitments to being a writer and antifascist. Ultimately, Orwell’s Roses is a thinkpiece on the intertwined politics of power and nature.

Solnit mentioned that the book comes full circle for the issues we are facing as a society today. It finds solutions and solace for the environmental, social, and political challenges we face. It’s a reflection on the beauty of nature and gardening, and the joy that we participate in as acts of resistance. Solnit’s mind and genuine interest in learning is unbounded. When asked “what do you think it is about roses that hold political value and why now write a book about it?” she answered:

“Roses represent love through acts of giving and receiving for events like Valentine's day and death for when they are placed on a grave, they are mentioned throughout Shakespeare’s catalogue and are such a defining symbol in his work, they are feminine and just about everywhere. It felt right for the age of climate change because they represent so many things and also the relationship between humans and nature.”

Is Anger Productive?

On the topic of expressing anger as a species through activism and other channels Morgan asked, “is there a productive use of anger?” in my head, I tried to think of an eloquent answer for this question, but Rebecca answered with honesty and passion:

“Behind a lot of anger and rage is love. Your first emotion is love and commitment and often anger comes out instead of those emotions”

The real enemy isn’t anger, it's indifference. A lot of people have a lot to be angry about - whether that’s climate change, politics, or problems that queer people, indigenous groups, and women face. Only through the act of storytelling do people see that things have happened. People become angry when their voices are not heard or because they feel that not enough is being done involving things, they are passionate about. Governments and institutions have mostly poor relationships between themselves and indigenous communities, as well as queer people. Solnit said that “indigenous leadership matters, worldwide” and that poor relationships create anger globally. She reminded us to that it’s important to remember that although we have a lot to be angry about, we need to be able to turn that anger into practice.

On Hurricane Katrina and Climate Change

On the 29th of August it was the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall. An event that changed the landscape of the climate change conversation. Solnit stated that what failed us with Katrina was institutional infrastructure and the inability to handle catastrophic environmental change. We know that poor people and minority communities were left behind when Hurricane Katrina struck, and she stated that:

“The world right now is like New Orleans, we can’t rescue everyone, but we can save most. Every tenth of a degree (that the world gets warmer) is a degree worth fighting.”

As someone who has published twenty books on various topics from climate change to the history and art of walking, and feminism, Solnit stated that she does it because she had to write the books that she should have been able to read. She missed out on being able to read those books, so she became the person who could give the chance to other people to experience reading about all of the complicated and intriguing topics she loves.

Rebecca’s ethos is based on hope. She’s passionate about bringing hope to the forefront in conversation. The people who relegated in the past will be the ones who lead us into the future. Right now, the activism and politics we take part in are creating conversations and allowing us to change history, that being the history we find ourselves participating in right now.

It's important for Rebecca to write because she has always found a sense of something profoundly missing. By writing about the topics, she does, it lets history, events, indigenous voices, and the conversation around hope and visibility to emerge. The violence towards nature and the separation that we find ourselves in right now can be changed for the better.

Hope is a sense of possibility; it is not optimism. It is the act of trying. To feel hopeful “we need a hell of a lot to happen”. Solnit stated that people are waking up and realising that more action needs to be taken. We don’t have to read every depressing news story and we don’t have to look at every good news story either. We just need to have hope for a future in which violence against nature and the devastating impacts of climate change are lessened. We need roses because they represent beauty, culture, loss, and love. Without roses, we have no garden…and without a garden, we have no us.

Being in conversation with Rebecca Solnit was intriguing, soulful, and hopeful.

