How to Write a Poem: Inspiration for aspiring poets

By now you will have probably have heard of at least a few of the WORD Christchurch Festival events from the spectacular array of what’s on offer to lovers of all things literature. Every year Christchurch's very own literary festival just seems to get better and better.

While there are many events on my "To Attend" list (see the programme schedule for inspiration for your own lists), the one event I that I HAVE to go to is 'How to Write a Poem'. With such talented New Zealand poets as Karlo Mila, Kate Camp, and Tayi Tibble, as well as Bernadette Hall chairing the event (an accomplished Kiwi poet and playwright herself), it is an event that cannot be missed. Topics of discussion will include what motivates them, what they believe constitutes a good poem, and even how to write your own poem.

Karlo Mila's latest poetry collection The Goddess Muscle, touches on both the personal and political, and promises to be a great read, having devoured and adored her first collection Dream Fish Floating. I have also heard her speak about this topic some years ago (and was totally inspired by her), so I am equally as excited to hear her talk again as I am to read her latest work.

Kate Camp has an impressive collection of works, and has recently published a collection of poems last year called How to be Happy Though Human. She also is a regular contributor on Radio NZ’s Saturday Mornings with Kim Hill, talking about Kate’s Klassics, where she discusses literature classics.

Tayi Tibble, a young and inspiring Wellington poet, has published two poetry anthologies; Poūkahangatus in 2018, and more recently Rangikura, which was published earlier this year.

What else do you need to know? It’s on Friday 27 August at 1pm at the Philip Carter Family Concert Hall, The Piano. And it’s FREE!

This event promises to deliver for both aspiring poets and poetry fans alike, not only with a stellar line up but on content as well. Who knows, perhaps you will be inspired to write your own poetry and be the next exciting poet New Zealand can proudly claim as their own!

Teresa Parker, Fendalton Library