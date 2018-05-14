I hear dead people – Rock’s Back Pages

No, I am not a psychic, I have been listening to dead musicians. Big deal you say, you can hear dead musicians all the time by turning on the radio or just listening to some of the music on Spotify. What I have been listening to is audio interviews of musicians on Rock's Back Pages, (there are also audio interviews with musicians who are still alive, if listening to people beyond the grave is not your thing).
Here's my list of audio interviews from Rock's Backpages (all deceased)
-
Jimi Hendrix - Interview by Keith Altham, 11 September 1970
In the last interview Hendrix did, a week before his death, he talks poignantly about his plans for the future, and looks back at his past.
-
David Bowie - Interview by Chris Roberts, 29 July 1999
Bowie, surrounded by some splendid NYC ambience, talks about where he's at today, his workaholism, being part of Tin Machine and some of the personae he has adopted. (Part 1 of 2 interviews)
-
Kurt Cobain - Interview by Jon Savage, 22 July 1993
Childhood in Aberdeen, WA; 'Teen Spirit' and making it; Courtney Love and marriage; drugs and the stresses of success; Vig vs Albini; that notorious MTV Awards incident – it's pretty much all here.
-
Michael Jackson - Interview by John Pidgeon, January 1980
John Pidgeon, via a 13-year-old Janet, hears from the King of Pop about how he linked up with Motown, learned about the studio, how he sees his future and his defense of disco.
-
The Ramones - Interview by Ian Ravendale, 28 September 1978
Johnny, Joey, Tommy and Dee Dee talk about what got them together; making records; being "Ramones"; playing live, and the true meaning of Gabba Gabba Hey!
-
Bob Marley - Interview by Karl Dallas, 19 July 1975
The day after his legendary Lyceum show, Marley expounds on Babylon, Rastafari, Jamaica, his universal message, and the meaning of 'I Shot The Sheriff'.
Rock's Back Pages has a huge variety of articles from heaps of different music publications like New Musical Express (NME), Real Groove and Rolling Stone. You will find artists (both dead and alive) like Ella Fitzgerald, Lorde, Joy Division and the White Stripes and so much more. Check out this fantastic eResource - it's like going through a record collection in a second hand store, you never know what you will find.
Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.