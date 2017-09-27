International Day of Older Persons 2017

Almost 700 million people are now over the age of 60. By 2050, 2 billion people, over 20 percent of the world’s population, will be 60 or older. According to Statistics New Zealand, here in Aotearoa by 2051, there will be over 1.14 million people aged 65 years and over. They are expected to make up 25.5 percent (or 1 in every 4) of all New Zealanders (4.49 million).

That's a significant group of part of why the United Nations has an official International Day of Older Persons, and why Christchurch City Council has an Ageing Together Policy.

Resources for older people

Here at Christchurch City Libraries we have many resources and services that can be of use to older people, including:

Audiobooks

eBooks

Large Print books

eMagazines

DVDs with subtitles or captions for the hearing impaired

Find our more about library services for older adults

Events for older people

Classes and programmes for adults offered in our Learning Centres.

Informal tech instruction for Seniors provided by high school students at Upper Riccarton and Papanui libraries.

Marg Miller from Presbyterian Support will be sharing some of the tips and tricks to having fun when getting older.

Linwood Library

10am-12pm, Thursday 28 September.

The Expo will be held at Papanui High School, and promises to be a fun day combining information about services for older adults with free entertainment.

Exhibitors will cover areas such as:

Health and Wellbeing

Recreation

Staying safe

Nutrition

Social Opportunities

Transport Options

And of course staff from various units of the Christchurch City Council will also be there. Pop down and see the stand from Christchurch City Libraries. Library staff will be available to chat about the many ways in which we can help you enjoy our vast selection of print, audio and online resources.

Papanui High School

9am-2.30pm, Monday, 2 October

Find out more

