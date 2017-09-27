International Day of Older Persons 2017

Almost 700 million people are now over the age of 60. By 2050, 2 billion people, over 20 percent of the world’s population, will be 60 or older. According to Statistics New Zealand, here in Aotearoa by 2051, there will be over 1.14 million people aged 65 years and over. They are expected to make up 25.5 percent (or 1 in every 4) of all New Zealanders (4.49 million).
That's a significant group of part of why the United Nations has an official International Day of Older Persons, and why Christchurch City Council has an Ageing Together Policy.
Resources for older people
Here at Christchurch City Libraries we have many resources and services that can be of use to older people, including:
- Audiobooks
- eBooks
- Large Print books
- eMagazines
- DVDs with subtitles or captions for the hearing impaired
Events for older people
Community connections for adults
Classes and programmes for adults offered in our Learning Centres.
GenConnect
Informal tech instruction for Seniors provided by high school students at Upper Riccarton and Papanui libraries.
Positive aging and having fun
Marg Miller from Presbyterian Support will be sharing some of the tips and tricks to having fun when getting older.
Linwood Library
10am-12pm, Thursday 28 September.
Positive Ageing Expo
The Expo will be held at Papanui High School, and promises to be a fun day combining information about services for older adults with free entertainment.
Exhibitors will cover areas such as:
- Health and Wellbeing
- Recreation
- Staying safe
- Nutrition
- Social Opportunities
- Transport Options
And of course staff from various units of the Christchurch City Council will also be there. Pop down and see the stand from Christchurch City Libraries. Library staff will be available to chat about the many ways in which we can help you enjoy our vast selection of print, audio and online resources.
Papanui High School
9am-2.30pm, Monday, 2 October
