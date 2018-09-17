International Day of Older Persons and the Positive Ageing Expo – Monday 1 October 2018

Almost 700 million people are now over the age of 60. By 2050, 2 billion people, over 20 percent of the world’s population, will be 60 or older. According to Statistics New Zealand, here in Aotearoa by 2051, there will be over 1.14 million people aged 65 years and over. They are expected to make up 25.5 percent (or 1 in every 4) of all New Zealanders (4.49 million). That's a significant group of part of why the United Nations has an official International Day of Older Persons, and why Christchurch City Council has an Ageing Together Policy.

The Positive Ageing Expo is a fun day combining information about services for older adults with free entertainment. Chat with librarians - their stand will display some items from the collection, promote the Christchurch Photo Hunt, rest home services, Outreach and public programmes.

Exhibitors will cover areas such as Health and Wellbeing; Recreation; Staying safe; Nutrition; Social Opportunities; and Transport Options.

Library resources for older people

We have many resources and services that can be of use to older people, including: Audiobooks; eBooks; Large Print books; eMagazines; DVDs with subtitles or captions for the hearing impaired

Find our more about library services for older adults

Library events for older people

Community connections for adults

Classes and programmes for adults offered in our Learning Centres.

Classes and programmes for adults offered in our Learning Centres. GenConnect

Informal tech instruction for seniors provided by high school students at Upper Riccarton and Papanui libraries.

Find out more

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.