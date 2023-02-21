Japan Fiesta: Sunday 19 March 2023

Japan Fiesta is a new style of Japanese event. It will first focus on Japanese pop culture such as anime, manga, and games. Celebrate the future development of new and old Japanese culture with everyone gathered at the Japan Fiesta.
Japan Fiesta in Christchurch will be held at Riccarton Park on Sunday 19 March 2023 10am to 6pm.
The Library Outreach van will be at the event, filled with Japanese manga for you to enjoy and borrow.
会場チケットの前売り券はこちらから購入できます！今は🔟％引き💖https://t.co/I4MQdXwuKC
#ジャパフェス2023 pic.twitter.com/jWv1kAPXs4
February 15, 2023
More about Japan
Japan
Explore resources about Japan, books in Japanese, and celebrate cultural events.
