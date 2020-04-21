Joe Exotic – The Tiger King

Have you heard about Tiger King on Netflix? You may have already watched this hit docuseries.

If you don't have Netflix and you want to find out about the bizarre life of Joe Exotic, take a look at Louis Theroux: Beware of the Tiger. This was filmed before Tiger King and all the drama of the Netflix show unfolded.

Louis Theroux travels to America’s heartlands, spending time with Joe Exotic and G. W. Exotic Animal Park, who has bred and collected more than 150 tigers. Plus, he visits a woman who privately owns one of Ameri­ca’s largest collections of chimpanzees, and finds himself in uncomfort­ably close contact with a number of big cats and dangerous primates.

Use your library card to see Louis Theroux: Beware of the Tiger or GW Animal Park: Saving the Big Cats - Nature Adventures, with Terri and Todd

